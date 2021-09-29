Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
WKN: A0NJBT ISIN: LT0000127466 Ticker-Symbol: W9Z 
Stuttgart
28.09.21
08:17 Uhr
0,460 Euro
-0,003
-0,73 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 07:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: Trading will be suspended in AUGA group, AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AUGA group, AB shares (AUG1L, ISIN
code LT0000127466) on 29-09-2021. 

The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the essential
information announcement during the day. 

The trading will be resumed on 30-09-2021.



