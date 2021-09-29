Nasdaq Vilnius: Trading will be suspended in AUGA group, AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AUGA group, AB shares (AUG1L, ISIN code LT0000127466) on 29-09-2021. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the essential information announcement during the day. The trading will be resumed on 30-09-2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.