Nasdaq Vilnius: Trading will be suspended in AUGA group, AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AUGA group, AB shares (AUG1L, ISIN code LT0000127466) on 29-09-2021. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the essential information announcement during the day. The trading will be resumed on 30-09-2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
AUGA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de