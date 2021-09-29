- (PLX AI) - ASML aims to reach annual revenue in 2025 between approximately EUR 24 billion and EUR 30 billion.
- • ASML targets 2025 gross margin 54-56%
- • Says growth in semiconductor end markets and increasing lithography intensity are driving demand for our products and services?
- • Says significant growth opportunities beyond 2025 to provide an annual revenue growth rate of around 11% for the period 2020-2030
- • ASML adding and improving capacity to meet this future customer demand?
