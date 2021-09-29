- (PLX AI) - GEA Group keeps 2021 outlook unchanged, with organic growth 5-7%, adjusted EBITDA EUR 600-630 million and ROCE 23-26%.
- • Targets organic sales to grow by an average of 4.0 to 6.0 percent annually through 2026, leading to sales of around EUR 6 billion
- • Targets record EBITDA margin before restructuring charges of more than 15 percent by 2026
- • Targets ROCE of over 30% by 2026
- • Says tapping new opportunities in the dynamic New Food market and the service business to drive profitable growth
- • Says commits to ambitious climate and sustainability targets
- • Capital expenditure (CAPEX) is projected to be around EUR 200 million annually until 2026
- • Free cash flow generation of around EUR 2 billion from 2022 until 2026
- • GEA will examine value-enhancing acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio
