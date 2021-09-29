- (PLX AI) - AKVA says Israel Corp will take an approximately 15% stake in the company.
- • Purchase price is NOK 96.50 per share
- • Transaction completed through a private placement of newly issued shares of about 10% and purchase of about 2.17 million shares from existing shareholders
- • AKVA and Israel Corp. have furthermore agreed to work towards establishing an investment platform for investments in land-based aquaculture facilities worldwide, using AKVA technology and solutions
- • The parties expect to contribute USD 10 million each to the platform or to land-based aquaculture projects worldwide, with the goal of raising further commitments from co-investors and partners to reach a total of up to USD 100 million
AKVA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de