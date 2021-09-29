AmWINS Group, Inc.: Amwins Global Risks launches underwriting portfolio management team

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks, the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London, announced today the launch of its underwriting portfolio management unit. John Andrews and Tom Wallace will lead the new team focused on aggregating and creating exclusive capacity across the organisation.

Mark Cody, chief executive officer of Worldwide Specialty, a division of Amwins Global Risks, commented:

"We are very excited to launch this unit within Worldwide Specialty. I have known John and Tom for a large part of my career and am confident that with their knowledge and experience we have the leadership in place to create and build out our internal Underwriting Portfolio Management team. John and Tom will collate business from across the entire group, accessing and obtaining exclusive capacity for our clients and coverholders."

As the London market continues to evolve, Amwins Global Risks expects to be at the forefront - building this type of capacity and giving the firm a clear advantage.

"The role of a London broker must be to find solutions and be able to grow at the same rate as our clients," says Cody. "Having a dedicated internal team with an underwriting background demonstrates a commitment to building out this offering."

John Andrews joins the team following an already distinguished career with Dale Underwriting, Arch Insurance Europe, Pioneer and Axis.

Tom Wallace joins from Adeptive LLP, an MGU start-up specialty insurance platform based in London. He previously held leadership and underwriting roles with WCNC Insurance Services and Tokio Marine Kiln.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. As the international arm of a global specialty insurance broker, Amwins Global Risks is one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London. To learn more, visit amwins.com/globalrisks.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

