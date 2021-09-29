Anzeige
Ferguson PLC Announces 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended July 31, 2021 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 28, 2021. It is available in the "Investors & Media" section of our website at www.fergusonplc.com and also on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders have the ability to receive, upon request, a hard copy version of the Company's complete audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021 free of charge. Requests may be made in writing to Company Secretariat, Ferguson plc, 1020 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5TS, United Kingdom.

For further information please contact:
Graham Middlemiss
Group Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)118 927 3800

Notes to announcement:
Ferguson plc is a leading value added distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors operating in North America. Revenue for the year ended July 31, 2021 was $22.8 billion and trading profit was $2.2 billion. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the company is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Ferguson_plc.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666023/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-2021-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

