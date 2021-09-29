Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Occlutech Holding AG interrupts the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (502/21)

On August 27, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB assessed that Occlutech Holding AG, company registration number CHE-101329851, fulfilled Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading was expected to be September 29, 2021 (see market notice 481/21). Occlutech Holding AG has announced that the company withdraws its initial public offering of its SDRs.The listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with effect from September 29, 2021 is therefore cancelled. For further information we refer to Occlutech Holding AG's press release as of yesterday. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB