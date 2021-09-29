Sievi Capital Oyj: Invitation to Sievi Capital's and Boreo's joint press conference on 29 September 2021 at 10:00 am

Sievi Capital Plc

Press release 29 September 2021 at 9:05 am EEST

Invitation to Sievi Capital's and Boreo's joint press conference on 29 September 2021 at 10:00 am



Webcast for analysts, investors and media

Sievi Capital and Boreo informed today that they have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the companies through a merger. The companies will organize a joint press conference today, 29 September starting at 10:00 am EEST.The event wil be hosted by Jouni Grönroos (Board Member of Boreo and Chairman of the Independent Committee), Lennart Simonsen (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital), Jussi Majamaa (CEO of Sievi Capital) and Kari Nerg (CEO of Boreo).

The event will be held in Finnish and can be followed by live webcasting at following link:

https://boreo.videosync.fi/boreon-ja-sievi-capitalin-yhdistyminen

Questions can be raised via the chat or by phone.

Media representatives, analysts and investors are welcome to follow the event at Kämp Hotel's Symposion Hall at Kluuvikatu 2, 00100 Helsinki. The number of participants is limited to 30 persons in accordance with applicable Covid-19 restrictions. Participants are requested to register in advance by email to: aku.rumpunen@boreo.com.

The presentation material will be published on the merger website at www.platformforgrowth.fiand on the websites of the companies: www.boreo.comand www.sievicapital.fi

The event can also be attended by phone. Please call five to ten minutes before the event starts.

Phone numbers:

Finland Toll: +358 981710310

Sweden Toll: +46 856642651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804

United States Toll: +1 6319131422

PIN: 48564357#

