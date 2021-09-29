

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Renewables has agreed with Pacifico Energy to create a joint ownership offshore wind company which will drive development activities in Japan. This involves the acquisition by SSE of an 80% interest in an offshore wind development platform from Pacifico Energy and its affiliates for $208 million of which $30 million is deferred consideration.



The deal includes the acquisition of a number of early-stage offshore wind development projects geographically spread across Japanese waters. The two most advanced projects have secured grid access, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

