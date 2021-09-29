- (PLX AI) - Orkla looks to be gaining organic growth momentum in the short term, as the company invests in growing segments, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock.
- • Orkla recommendation raised to hold from reduce at Kepler, with price target raised to NOK 82 from NOK 77
- • Market expectations for the second half of the year and the upcoming Capital Markets Day have changed, Kepler said
- • Orkla is likely to outline a roadmap for increased organic growth at the CMD, which should benefit the share next year, the analysts said
ORKLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de