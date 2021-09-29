EQS Group-News: u-blox AG
u-blox Recognized by TIBCO with 2021 ISV Partner of the Year Award
Thalwil, Switzerland - September 29, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announced it has been awarded the 2021 ISV Partner of the Year award by TIBCO Software Inc. The company was recognized for its achievements in the annual TIBCO Partner Excellence Awards, hosted during TIBCO NOW 2021, and attained the top spot amongst a fiercely competitive field of partners who continue to push the limits on innovation.
"We are honored by this distinction and look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration with TIBCO Software Inc. on building IoT solutions together with our respective partner ecosystems," says Neil Hamilton, Global Head Services Sales at u-blox.
About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)
