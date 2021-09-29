Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061152170 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rovsing ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 471,349 shares (DKK 23,567,450) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,892 shares (DKK 94,600) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 473,241 shares (DKK 23,662,050) ------------------------------------------------------ Conversion price: DKK 105.66 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 50 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 36995 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017601