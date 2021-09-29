Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 30 September 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0061152170          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Rovsing            
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 471,349 shares (DKK 23,567,450)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,892 shares (DKK 94,600)   
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  473,241 shares (DKK 23,662,050)
------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:   DKK 105.66           
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 50             
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ROV              
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     36995             
------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017601
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
