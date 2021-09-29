Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - EYEfi Group Technologies' (CSE: EGTI) (OTC Pink: EGTTF) CEO, Simon Langdon, is interviewed by Ashton Addison of InvestmentPitch Media.

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. is an electronics engineering and software development company based in Melbourne, Australia that has developed and commercialized patented spatial targeting technology, EYEfi SPARC; a game-changing disruptive technology that entirely changes the way people and devices search, explore and connect with the real-world.

Through the company's innovative range of cloud, mobile, IoT sensor and IP licensing products and services, EYEfi is going about fundamentally changing the intelligence gathering and situational awareness capabilities of people, devices, platforms and systems.

Its culture is well-founded on its core mission to innovate and solve real-world problems for its customers using its proprietary technology. Its agenda is to continue to become a leading provider of intelligence gathering and situational awareness technology to government and industry customers.

For more information about EYEfi's products, please visit the company's website www.EYEfiGroup.com, contact Simon Langdon, CEO, by email at info@EYEfiGroup.com. For investor relations in North America, please contact Mark van der Horst at 604-760-7604 or by email at mark@GaleCapital.com.

