

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence weakened in September, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The economic tendency indicator fell to 119.9 in September from 120.6 in August.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 107.3 in September from 107.9 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 126.6 in September from 128.5 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index fell to 117.0 in September from 112.1 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale improved to 110.1 in September from 108.9 in the prior month.



