DIURNAL GROUP

Efmody (also called Chronocort), an oral long-acting formulation of hydrocortisone, has been approved in the EU and UK to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in individuals aged 12 years and older. The company has started the commercial launch of the product with a rollout in Germany, Austria and the UK at the beginning of September. CAH is an orphan disease caused by deficiency of adrenal enzymes, most commonly 21-hydroxylase. The total addressable EU market is worth $268m based on the price of Plenadren, a long-acting hydrocortisone.

