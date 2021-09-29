Basilea reported good momentum in H121 in all parts of the business. While total revenues declined to CHF54.2m (reflecting the phasing out of deferred revenues booked), actual in-market sales of Cresemba (severe mould infections) and Cresemba related income increased. Management has thus upgraded FY21 guidance for revenue to CHF134-144m (vs CHF128-138m) and operating loss to CHF7-17m (vs prior expected loss of CHF13-23m). We expect an event-driven 18 months ahead, with multiple R&D-related inflection points for its oncology assets derazantinib and lisavanbulin (glioblastoma). Basilea plans to progress a potential first-in-class kinase inhibitor into the clinic in early 2022, taking the oncology R&D pipeline tally to three assets. We value Basilea at CHF1.26bn.

