Hipther Agency: Save the date for HIPTHER FESTIVAL XXI, the virtual show that brings together multiple industry leaders in Europe and North America

TARGU MURES, Romania, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thehipthers are gearing up to host the second edition of the HIPTHER FESTIVAL, a virtual only event which was born in 2020 and attracts a plethora of industry representatives from all across the world. (view conference poster)

HIPTHER FESTIVAL XXI will span over 5 days between 8-12 November, and the sessions can be joined via ZOOM, YouTube, or in NEOS Metaverse in collaboration with ViARsys.

The event will be joined by +6000 online participants, and over 200 experts speakers will share the virtual stages.

Here is a short breakdown of the conferences you can attend during the full week of knowledge sharing:

TECH Conference Americas - 8 November

- 8 November TECH Conference Europe - 9 November

- 9 November PICANTE MARKETING Summit - 10 November

- 10 November European Gaming Q4 Meetup - 11 November

- 11 November Gaming Americas Q4 Meetup - 12 November

"We are very excited about the second edition of HIPTHER FESTIVAL, a yearly virtual only conference which gathers all our contacts from the multiple industries we cater news and quality content for. The festival also gives us the opportunity to introduce a new conference in our now global tech conference series, the TECH Conference Americas, an event that complements our European TECH conference and will pave the way for our strategy in 2022 and beyond. To add to the excitement we are happy to share all the content via virtual reality thanks to our friends at ViARsys. Make sure to mark your calendar for this awesome gathering of representatives from multiple jurisdictions and industries" stated Zoltán Tundik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

The HIPTHER FESTIVAL focuses on some of the most talked-about industries and are powered by the agency's media outlets.

Hipther Agency has been among the first conference organizers that have shifted to just virtual events back in March 2020 and the team keeps growing its portfolio of conferences and content distribution network.

In other news , the team would like to let you know that they are happy to unveil a new platform, HIPTHER TV.

HIPTHER TV is a collection of videos from several industries, which are fetched from the leading conferences hosted by the team and future updates are already planned in order to facilitate video uploading and sharing by registered users.

The platform complements the offering of HIPTHER Agency, who are also heavily engaged in populating their very own social media platform, WireUp.Zone.

"We are excited to launch a new platform dedicated for content sharing and even if we are not the first ones to do so, we hope that it will be helpful for professionals from multiple industries to view and hear quality content. In time, the platform's features will be enriched in order to allow controlled third party content sharing", stated Zoltán Tundik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

Make sure to browse their collection of videos and relive the moments offered by leading experts.

Hipther Agency is the parent brand of European Gaming, PICANTE, WireUp Zone and Gaming Americas and the team is excited to invite interested parties to review their android news app on the Play Store.

About Hipther Agency:

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences that cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

Hipther Agency consists of 14 news outlets that cover news from around the world and a portfolio of conferences that cover five continents (North America, Central America, South America, Caribbean and Europe).

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

