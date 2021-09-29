Energization testing is set to resume this week for Neoen's 300 MW/450 MWh Victorian Big Battery, following a fire that caught global attention and destroyed two of its Megapacks on July 30.From pv magazine Australia The findings of an investigation into a fire that broke out during the commissioning of Australia's biggest battery have finally been released, with the most likely root cause deemed to be a leak within its Tesla Megapack cooling system. The blaze at the Neoen-owned 300 MW/450 MWh Victorian Big Battery - one of the largest battery energy storage systems in the world - unsurprisingly ...

