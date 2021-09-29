Anzeige
WKN: A2DTQL ISIN: DK0060817898 Ticker-Symbol: 2G9 
29.09.21
16,450 Euro
-0,200
-1,20 %
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 10:05
84 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance of
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 September
2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060817898          
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GreenMobility          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 2,948,050 shares (DKK 1,179,220)
-------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,474,025 shares ((DKK 589,610) 
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  4,422,075 shares (DKK 1,768,830)
-------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 100             
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.40            
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GREENM             
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      138514             
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017611
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
