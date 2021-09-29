Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060817898 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility ------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,948,050 shares (DKK 1,179,220) ------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,474,025 shares ((DKK 589,610) ------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 4,422,075 shares (DKK 1,768,830) ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 138514 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017611