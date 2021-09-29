

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor (EQNR) and Rosneft (ROSN.L) have signed an agreement on collaboration in carbon management, under which the companies will join forces to develop low carbon solutions and reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects. The agreement targets to identify low carbon solutions in the companies' joint upstream projects in Russia, and engage in joint activities in the area of sustainability.



Also, the companies will evaluate potential cooperation envisaging opportunities for the use of renewables, carbon capture, utilization and storage and low-carbon hydrogen solutions.



