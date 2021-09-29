MetaCell launches innovative Cloud Hosting for life science and healthcare

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaCell, an innovative life science software company specialized in creating cutting-edge research software for major pharma, biotech, and academic institutions, has launched MetaCell Cloud Hosting - a brand new online product providing advanced cloud computing solutions to facilitate research and innovation in life science and healthcare organizations of all sizes.

Introducing MetaCell Cloud Hosting

MetaCell specializes in designing custom software services for the pharmaceutical industry, the healthcare sector, and for researchers in academia. In doing so, MetaCell helps its customers overcome challenging information management problems that they have found difficult to navigate with their IT departments and with large service providers like Amazon and Google. MetaCell Cloud Hosting provides scientists, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions with a turnkey online product to host and process their life sciences data and applications.

A unique feature provided by MetaCell Cloud Hosting is its customer-tailored capability for biomedical and life science data and software applications that delivers the optimal allocation of cloud resources based on the budget and performance goals of the researchers. This includes affordable storage on trusted servers and access to world-class computing resources, which can be efficiently scaled up to meet the growing need for big data analytics, bioinformatics, digital health, and artificial intelligence. Enabling hosted applications to comply with all major international regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and relevant ISO standards is another significant value add that MetaCell brings to the market with the release of this new product.

Stephen Larson, CEO of MetaCell, said: "We're thrilled that we are officially launching our MetaCell Cloud Hosting product. From advanced custom software applications to single page websites showing off their work, Cloud Hosting will help researchers avoid the headaches associated with ongoing management of their online software and data holdings."

Dr. Rick Gerkin, Associate Research Professor at Arizona State University (ASU), commented: "Besides enabling us to host our research applications and data in a safe cloud infrastructure, MetaCell Cloud Hosting will save us precious time which we'll no longer spend trying to fix technical issues, and instead dedicate it to what we care about most: advancing our research. We've been partnering with MetaCell for a number of years and they have demonstrated their expertise in developing and maintaining our cloud software and databases. We look forward to taking advantage of their new product."

MetaCell is a life science-focused software company composed of scientists and software engineers with deep domain expertise in computational neuroscience, molecular biology, data science, and enterprise-grade online software development. Over the last ten years, MetaCell has established a global presence by partnering with the world's largest pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer and Biogen, leading universities such as Yale University, Princeton University, UCSD, UCL, ASU, SUNY Downstate, and University of Edinburgh, as well as innovative organizations such as CAMH, INCF, and EMBL-EBI.

