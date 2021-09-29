Cato Networks: Cato Signs Distributorship Agreement with SecureCraft in Singapore and Malaysia

New agreement reinforces Cato's continuing commitment to the channel in the Asia Pacific region

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today that SecureCraft Pte. Ltd. has joined Cato's channel partner program in Singapore and Malaysia.

Leveraging its market expertise and existing network and channel outreach, SecureCraft will lead the introduction of Cato Networks into local markets and provide regional support to system integrators and resellers of Cato's cloud-based networking and security solutions.

Cato Expands Its Reach for Security Services with SecureCraft

SecureCraft is widely recognized as a leading security solutions distributor in the region. The company is committed to helping its customers mitigate information security risks, safeguard their business, and ensure regulatory compliance.

"We are pleased to have SecureCraft join our regional partner program," says Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cato Networks. "The company is known to selectively partner with market-leading vendors in their respective domains. Adding Cato solutions to their portfolio positions their reseller partners to profit from the rapidly growing interest in SASE. And Cato gains a distribution partner with a stellar reputation for its laser focus on end-to-end security solutions and expertise."

"SecureCraft is delighted to partner with Cato Networks to serve as a distributor of their industry leading SASE platform," said Ivan Lo, Group General Manager at SecureCraft. "We are eager to become an extension of the Cato Networks team and begin providing our customers in Singapore and Malaysia a solution that can deliver both networking and security as a global, cloud-native service. Using Cato, our customers can connect and secure remote workers and cloud resources, as well as their branch offices and other locations."

SASE has been a boon to organizations facing security challenges brought on by the pandemic when employees dispersed to work from home. The SASE architecture identifies users and devices, applies policy-based security, and delivers secure access to the appropriate application or data. This approach allows organizations to apply secure access no matter where their users, applications or devices are located, which makes it highly appropriate for today's network security needs. Solving emerging business challenges with point solutions leads to technical silos that are complex and costly to own and manage, but SASE changes this and means companies can securely connect all edges (WAN, cloud, mobile, and IoT).

To learn more about Cato visit https://www.catonetworks.com/.

To learn how to become a Cato Partner visit https://www.catonetworks.com/partners.

About Cato Networks

Cato is the world's first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network with a zero-trust architecture. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever's next. CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.

About SecureCraft

SecureCraft is a value-added security solutions distributor that believes in creating values among its customers' business. With a team of committed and skilled security professionals, solely focused on Information Security, SecureCraft fully understand the challenges that businesses are facing in today's information-driven world. Our vision is to be the preferred, best-of-breed cyber security and network performance, solutions' distributor for end-to-end security products.