

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - The Takeover Panel has established an auction procedure for Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (MRW.L). The auction procedure will consist of a maximum of five rounds which will all take place on 2 October 2021. Each of Morrisons, Fortress and CD&R has agreed to the terms of the auction procedure.



Following completion of the auction procedure, the Panel will announce the prices of the offers. By 4 October 2021, each of the offerors is required to make an appropriate announcement of a revised offer, or a confirmation of its pre-existing offer. By 5 October 2021, Morrisons is required to make an announcement regarding board's views on the revised offers, and any intended recommendation to Morrisons shareholders.



