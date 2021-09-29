The cloud-based platform enables long-term brain monitoring towards personalized treatment

The Wyss Center announced today the CE (Conformité Européenne) mark Class I medical device for its Epios Cloud software. Epios Cloud is a web-based application for the online storage, processing and review of neural signals, including the ultra-long-term data recorded by an emerging generation of devices for remote brain monitoring. Its novel features allow seamless navigation of datasets covering months and years while access through a web browser allows clinicians to access patient data anywhere and anytime.

Epios Cloud is a web-based application for online storage, processing and review of neural signals, including ultra-long-term data. (Photo: Wyss Center)

With the flexibility to connect to brain or other bio-signal recording devices over the web, Epios Cloud provides insights on multiple long-term data sources enabling clinicians to develop bespoke analytics to support personalized clinical decision making.

Clinicians are increasingly seeking options for outpatient neural monitoring over weeks to months. In epilepsy, home-based monitoring of brain activity during everyday life will help characterize the type and number of seizures, improve diagnosis and pre-surgical planning, and help build personalized treatment plans.

"We developed Epios Cloud as we needed software that would track not only when seizures occur but also the biosignals linked to epilepsy events. Epios Cloud allows us to synchronize neural data with heart rate or movement information over months or years. It gives us a glimpse of what is really going on in the brain during every-day life. In the future, additional data streams could easily be integrated into the platform to support other clinical applications. Importantly, centralized data storage will allow a fundamental change in automated analysis of neural data, allowing artificial intelligence algorithms to learn on an ever-growing global data lake the development of which is already underway." said Aleksander Sobolewski, PhD, Wyss Center Neuroscientist.

While current electroencephalogram(EEG) software is primarily optimized for the review of neural recordings that last minutes to hours, Epios Cloud is poised for the transition to longer-term recordings of weeks to months. Clinicians can also annotate the data with real-life events and develop novel analytics to automatically present regions of interest to complement visual screening.

George Kouvas, MBA, Wyss Center's Chief Technology Officer said: "Epios Cloud is set to reveal new insights about epilepsy in individual patients paving the way for personalized therapies. Now that Epios Cloud is CE marked, we look forward to connecting it to more brain recording modalities and to bringing this innovative long-term brain monitoring platform to more clinical or outpatient settings across Europe and beyond. Epios Cloud also has potential for use in stroke rehabilitation as well as neuromodulation of brain circuits for mental health applications."

Epios Cloud is medical device software of Safety Class A as per IEC 62304 and CE-marked as Class I as per the Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC. Epios Cloud is intended for displaying and reviewing electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings made by EEG devices using scalp and sub-scalp electrodes, heart rate and accelerometer measurements. The device is intended to be used by qualified medical practitioners. CE marking indicates that a product has been assessed and deemed to meet European Union safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

About the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering, Geneva, Switzerland

The Wyss Center is an independent, non-profit research and development organization that advances our understanding of the brain to realize therapies and improve lives.

The Wyss Center staff, together with the Center's academic, clinical and industrial collaborators, pursue innovations and new approaches in neurobiology, neuroimaging and neurotechnology.

Wyss Center advances reveal unique insights into the mechanisms underlying the dynamics of the brain and the treatment of disease to accelerate the development of devices and therapies for unmet medical needs.

The Wyss Center was established by a generous donation from the Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss in 2014. Additional resources from funding agencies and other sources help the Wyss Center accelerate its mission.

www.wysscenter.ch/

