Sir Richard Branson to Headline Globalization Partners' 2021 PANGEO Global Employment Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, today announced Sir Richard Branson will headline its PANGEO Conference taking place October 20-22, 2021.

PANGEO is Globalization Partners' annual conference created to equip companies with new ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of global remote work. It will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences designed to help organizations build fast and agile remote teams.

Sir Richard Branson is the legendary founder of Virgin Group and one of the world's foremost visionary philanthropists. Branson founded his first business, Virgin Records, as a mail order record retailer and quickly grew it to become household name. Today, the Virgin Group consists of more than 40 companies in over 35 countries and is focused upon changing business for good.

Having defied human limits in his many record-breaking adventures, including his recent history-making flight into space with Virgin Galactic, Branson gives much of his time to his charitable foundation, Virgin Unite. The foundation brings together people and entrepreneurial ideas to create opportunities for a better world, incubating such organizations as The Elders, The B Team, and Ocean Unite. Branson regularly interacts with his more than 41 million followers on social media, offering insights into issues ranging from entrepreneurship to the environment and space exploration. At Pangeo, Branson will underline why companies should adopt a global mindset to be successful in a post-pandemic world, among other subjects, in conversation with Globalization Partners' Founder and CEO Nicole Sahin.

"There is no more authoritative voice on entrepreneurship and social and environmental responsibility than Richard. He revolutionized the way we work and think about business and the impact it has on the wider world," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners. "We have just come through events that have upended our understanding of work. I know Richard will offer our audience invaluable insights for navigating the road ahead."

Sir Richard will be on the PANGEO virtual stage on Wednesday, October 20 at 10:30-11.30 a.m. EDT/7:30-8:30 am PDT. Several other speakers will be providing their insight throughout the conference schedule including:

Nicole Sahin , Founder and CEO Globalization Partners

, Founder and CEO Globalization Partners Daymond John , Founder of FUBU and star of Shark Tank

, Founder of FUBU and star of Shark Tank Safi Bahcall , physicist, and bestselling author of LoonShots

, physicist, and bestselling author of LoonShots Kathleen Kennedy , Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; Senior Director, MIT Horizon

, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; Senior Director, MIT Horizon Pete Tiliakos , HR Technology & Services Research Director, NelsonHall

, HR Technology & Services Research Director, NelsonHall Betsy Bula , All-Remote Evangelist, GitLab

, All-Remote Evangelist, GitLab Marc Coleman , Founder & CEO, UNLEASH

, Founder & CEO, UNLEASH Jill Neilson , VP of Global Services, Sequoia

For a complete list of PANGEO speakers and more information about the conference, click here. To register for the conference please use this link.

Apply today to be considered for our 2021 PANGEO Awards. https://pangeoconference.com/award-ceremony

