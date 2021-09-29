Anzeige
29.09.2021
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of additional member ID on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pareto Securities AB

Pareto Securities AB, the Direct Clearing Member on Nasdaq Equity Derivatives
Markets, has requested termination of the additional member ID "ÖMM".
Termination of the additional member ID will be effective in Genium INET as of
Thursday, 30th of September, 2021. 


Member:                                    
Pareto Securities AB 
Additional GENIUM INET ID to be terminated:       ÖMM
Valid in Genium INET system as of:               30th of
September, 2021 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix
von Bahr, telephone +46 84 05 64 95. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

