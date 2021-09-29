NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of additional member ID on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pareto Securities AB

Pareto Securities AB, the Direct Clearing Member on Nasdaq Equity Derivatives Markets, has requested termination of the additional member ID "ÖMM". Termination of the additional member ID will be effective in Genium INET as of Thursday, 30th of September, 2021. Member: Pareto Securities AB Additional GENIUM INET ID to be terminated: ÖMM Valid in Genium INET system as of: 30th of September, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr, telephone +46 84 05 64 95. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017633