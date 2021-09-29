Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") - a leader in Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") and healthcare technology - is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Under the terms of the Offering, the Company will issue up to 6,250,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit", and collectively the "Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of C$2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share (each, a "Common Share", and collectively the "Common Shares") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.70 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to acceleration as described below. The Warrants will be subject to early expiration if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than C$1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent") will act as the sole Agent and sole bookrunner for the Offering. The Company has granted the Agent an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 20%, exercisable in the discretion of the Agent, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the final closing date of the Offering (the "Agent's Option"). If the Agent's Option is exercised in full, the Company will issue a total of 7,500,000 Units, for total gross proceeds of C$3,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for working capital requirements and funding potential future acquisitions.

The Company will pay a cash commission to the Agent equal to 7.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (reduced to 3.75% from the sale of Units to purchasers identified on the Company's president's list) and will issue broker warrants equal to 7.5% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (reduced to 3.75% from the sale of Units to purchasers identified on the Company's president's list), each exercisable to acquire one Unit at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Units will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, and may be sold outside of Canada on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Common Shares or the Warrants comprising the Units in the subscriber's jurisdiction.

The Company may also concurrently offer and sell Units outside of Canada on a non-brokered, unregistered private placement basis to a limited number of "accredited investors" (as defined in Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or in other jurisdictions where permitted by law.

The securities issued in the Offering will be subject to applicable hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo is a leader in healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management software and services. Kovo creates, acquires and grows businesses to better the healthcare experience within the patient encounter continuum. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

For more information:

Greg Noble, CEO

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

