Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") announced today its audited financial results for the year ended May 31, 2021. Selected comparative financial information is set forth below with the full financial statements for the year and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated:

Description Year Ended May 31, 2021

($) Year Ended May 31, 2020

($) Gross sales 1,112,634 511,313 Net sales 762,547 463,154 Net and comprehensive loss (14,257,039) (2,612,216) Net loss and diluted loss per share 0.22 0.04 Adjusted net and comprehensive loss (1) (6,242,228) - Adjusted net loss and diluted loss per share (1) 0.10 -

(1) Adjusted net and comprehensive loss excludes non-cash charges relating to the revaluation of warrants in the amount of $8,014,811

"Fiscal 2021 was a transformative year for CENTR," said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "The investment of significant effort to move CENTR from a regional to a leading national distribution platform in F2021 is already paying dividends in increased F2022 sales. Selling more CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free in our first quarter this year than in all of last year is a testament to CENTR's ongoing growth potential."

The Company previously announced on September 20th record gross sales for Q1'22 (ended August 31, 2021) of $981,000, more than 470% over Q1'21.

"We are thrilled with the Company's continued growth trends, as CENTR expands its reach across the U.S.," said Company CFO David Young. "With millions of drinks served at on- and off-premise locations, a growing community is enjoying CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free. CENTR's presence in thousands of U.S. locations is the tip of the iceberg, as we ramp up production to meet growing demand in existing and new markets. In response to high demand for CENTR, consumers will soon findyourcentr online and subscribe for the best-tasting CBD beverages in America to be delivered straight to their doorsteps."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands is a functional beverage company that develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages and related products for the global market. The Company's portfolio includes CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both all natural, sparkling, low calorie, hemp-derived CBD beverages, and CENTR Instant, a family of super convenient, single serve, ready-to-mix CBD drink powders.

