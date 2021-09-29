29 September 2021

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

Share Buy-Backs

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that in line with its discount control policy, the Board has authorised the buy back of its ordinary shares into treasury.

The Board has appointed Cenkos Securities plc to execute the repurchases of the shares under certain pre-agreed parameters, which will be in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares obtained at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2021, which authorise the Company to purchase a maximum of 10,024,227 ordinary shares.

The repurchase of ordinary shares on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the ordinary shares and could exceed 25 per cent of the average daily trading volume as prescribed under the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company confirms that it is not in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information.

For further information please contact:

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC via Cenkos Securities plc

Arthur Copple (Chairman)

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323