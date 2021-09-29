The BIPV installation was developed with monocrystalline solar tiles provided by Swiss manufacturer 3S Solar Plus. The product is available in different gradations of green, blue, terracotta and brown and has a power output ranging from 80 to 170 W, depending on color and size.The head office of Schutz & Rettung Zürich, a unit of the security department of the city of Zurich and the largest organization for civil protection in Switzerland, is hosting a building-integrated PV system built with colored solar modules. According to the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM), which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...