

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings increased in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Average gross earnings grew 8.1 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.7 percent increase in June. In May, wages rose 8.5 percent.



The average gross earning rose to HUF 421,001 in July from HUF 423,621 in the previous month.



Net earnings rose 8.1 percent annually in July, following a 3.7 percent in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 279,966 from HUF 281,708 in the preceding month.



