Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
29.09.21
12:53 Uhr
1,020 Euro
-0,020
-1,92 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,05013:04
1,0201,04013:06
PR Newswire
29.09.2021 | 11:40
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Bond Redemption and Listing Cancellation

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Bond Redemption and Listing Cancellation

PR Newswire

London, September 29

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup" or the "Group")
Redemption of £325 million 5.25 per cent Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557)

FirstGroup confirms that, following notice given on 31 August 2021, on 17 September 2021 it redeemed its £325 million 5.25 per cent Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557) (the "Bonds"). Following the redemption, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc is cancelled.

This announcement is made by
FIRSTGROUP PLC
Dated: 29 September 2021

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.