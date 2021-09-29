FIRSTGROUP PLC - Bond Redemption and Listing Cancellation

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup" or the "Group")

Redemption of £325 million 5.25 per cent Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557)

FirstGroup confirms that, following notice given on 31 August 2021, on 17 September 2021 it redeemed its £325 million 5.25 per cent Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557) (the "Bonds"). Following the redemption, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc is cancelled.

This announcement is made by

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Dated: 29 September 2021