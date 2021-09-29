Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Willhem AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (366/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Willhem AB with effect from 2021-09-30. Last day of trading is set to 2025-09-18, 2026-09-18. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017637