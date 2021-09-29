Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|JERNHUSEN AB
|Isin
|SE0011062801
|Coupon
|0.975 %
|Maturity
|2023-04-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|JERNHUSEN AB
|Isin
|SE0012193688
|Coupon
|0.938 %
|Maturity
|2024-04-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
|Isin
|XS2259781230
|Coupon
|1.368 %
|Maturity
|2025-02-25
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|ASSA ABLOY AB
|Isin
|XS1953826549
|Coupon
|0.875 %
|Maturity
|2023-02-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
?
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|ASSA ABLOY AB
|Isin
|XS1973714717
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|Maturity
|2024-04-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|SWEDISH MATCH AB
|Isin
|XS2306815114
|Coupon
|1.395 %
|Maturity
|2026-02-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|1.435 %
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|1.435 %
|Highest yield, DM
|1.435 %
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-09-29
|Name
|SKF AB
|Isin
|SE0014449658
|Coupon
|1.125 %
|Maturity
|2024-06-10
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de