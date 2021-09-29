Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2021 | 11:41
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameJERNHUSEN AB
IsinSE0011062801
Coupon0.975 %
Maturity2023-04-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameJERNHUSEN AB
IsinSE0012193688
Coupon0.938 %
Maturity2024-04-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameHEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB
IsinXS2259781230
Coupon1.368 %
Maturity2025-02-25
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameASSA ABLOY AB
IsinXS1953826549
Coupon0.875 %
Maturity2023-02-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

?

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameASSA ABLOY AB
IsinXS1973714717
Coupon1.00 %
Maturity2024-04-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameSWEDISH MATCH AB
IsinXS2306815114
Coupon1.395 %
Maturity2026-02-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM1.435 %
Lowest accepted yield, DM1.435 %
Highest yield, DM1.435 %
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-09-29
NameSKF AB
IsinSE0014449658
Coupon1.125 %
Maturity2024-06-10
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


