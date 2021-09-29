Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has brought back its limited-edition Stuffed Beast, a delicious and carefully crafted plant-based meat, just in time for the holidays with US distribution starting in over 250 stores.

The plant-based Stuffed Beast, sold under VERY GOOD's leading brand The Very Good Butchers, will be available in over 250 stores across the US at a variety of retailers including Wegmans, Earthfare, PCC Markets, Metro Markets among numerous independents supplied by UNFI US. In addition, VERY GOOD will be offering its plant-based Thanksgiving Box and Holiday Meat Box available for purchase in the beginning of October, just in time for the American holiday season via www.us.verygoodbutchers.com. Packed with fall and winter-inspired flavours, these limited-edition plant-based offerings are made with a variety of seasonal vegetables and spices.

"We're excited to bring back our crowd pleasing Stuffed Beast, Thanksgiving Box and Holiday Meat Box this year," said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. "Holiday gatherings can be one of the most stressful and frustrating times for people following a vegan diet - especially Thanksgiving when the main dish is turkey - and our Stuffed Beast and boxes make any holiday gathering nutritious, delicious and completely plant-based. Our mission has always been to make plant-based eating simple and easy, any time of the year, and we're thrilled to continue innovating with this sentiment at our core."

Additional product details below.

Stuffed Beast: Enough to feed 5-7 people, this delectable beast contains fluffy sweet potato and cranberry stuffing wrapped in a plant-based roast that will have even the biggest meat fans teleport to plant-based heaven. Cooked just like a typical turkey, the drippings from this magnificent beast can be saved to make a delicious and herby vegan gravy.

Thanksgiving Box: Enjoy plant-based Thanksgiving favourites that take the guesswork (and panic) out of cooking and eating a lovely meal. This delicious bundle comeswith the flavorful Stuffed Beast, Very British Bangers, Pepperoni, and the new gluten and soy-free Butcher's Select Breakfast Sausage and Bratwurst Sausage.

Holiday Meat Box: A succulent and convenient bundle to make this year's vegan feast faster and easier than ever before, this box features a delicious combination of meaty sides, with the Stuffed Beast as the star, including a flavorful mustard-maple glazed Roast Beast, Very British Bangers, Bacon, and a pack of snackable Pepperoni.

All of The Very Good Butchers plant-based meats are carefully crafted and made with real, whole-food ingredients like beans, grains, vegetables, and a variety of spices. On a mission to show that making good choices doesn't mean sacrificing flavor, VERY GOOD is making plant-based eating as approachable, nutritious and delicious as possible, by making food that's "Very Good" for people, animals, and the environment.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. The Company is publicly traded in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VERY and in the United States on the OTCQB Market under the symbol VRYYF. For more information visit www.verygoodfood.com.

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

To learn more about The Very Good Butchers, visit www.us.verygoodbutchers.com, or follow them on Instagram (@theverygoodbutchers), Facebook (@theverygoodbutchers), and Twitter (@VeryGoodButcher).

