

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rebounded on Wednesday after falling sharply the previous day on concerns over a surge in Treasury yields and lingering worries about the pace of economic growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 index jumped 71 points, or 1.10 percent, to 6,577 after closing 2.2 percent lower on Tuesday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale traded narrowly mixed, while automaker Renault advanced 1.3 percent.



Air France KLM shares fell 2.5 percent. The airline is beginning to see some recovery in business travel on domestic routes but premium travel remains far below pre-crisis levels, CEO Anne Rigail said while speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first of 60 Airbus A220-300 jets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de