

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC is recalling certain Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes by Lidl citing the possible presence of undeclared egg yolks, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes comes in an 8.5-ounce, 6-piece box marked with various lots. These include 23021 with Exp. Date 2/17/2023; 23121 with Exp. Date 2/18/2023; and 23821 with Exp. Date 2/25/2023. The UPC Code is: 4056489310402.



The recalled crabcakes by Lidl would have been shipped to stores after August 20, 2021. They were distributed in retail stores along the East Coast, comprising Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg yolk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg yolks.



According to the agency, people who have allergies to eggs may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the Lakewood, New Jersey-based company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



There has been no further production of this product.



Consumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Giant Eagle called back Chicken Street Taco Kits and Primary Colors Design Corp. recalled certain Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies Gable Box, both in May, citing the possible presence of undeclared eggs.



