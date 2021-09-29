Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem "kursrelevante Gespräche"
Intertrust Group: Intertrust has noted Harbor Spring Capital's statement

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 29 September 2021 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, has taken note of the statement made by Harbor Spring Capital on 29 September 2021.

As stated in the announcement on 27 September 2021, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board are of the view that the Company's current market valuation does not reflect its intrinsic value and continue to actively explore options to deliver shareholder value. Accordingly, the Company announced a programme to repurchase ordinary shares in its capital for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 100 million.

Intertrust continues to maintain an open dialogue with investors and will provide a comprehensive update on its strategy at its capital markets day on 23 November 2021.


