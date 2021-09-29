Annual Spine Technology Awards confirm Sectra as a frontrunner in orthopaedics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B), together with its clinical collaboration partners, has been acknowledged for its implant movement analysis service, Sectra IMA. Sectra was recognized by RRY Publications LLC and Orthopedics This Week for its innovative technology developed to improve the standard of care for patients with spine disease. The award will be handed out at the 36th Annual Meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS) in Boston, USA.

Sectra Implant Movement Analysis (IMA) is a service for postoperative follow-up that visualizes the movement of loose implants in patients with a high level of precision using CT images. This means that the surgeon can better decide what course of action will help the patient, thereby avoiding unnecessary and risky revision surgery in cases where no unwanted movement is found.

Senior research scientist at Sectra, Olof Sandberg, says, "This recognition is the fruit of a collaboration between industry, research and healthcare providers. Sectra IMA is based on ideas developed at the Karolinska Institute and Karolinska University Hospital by a team led by now late professor Lars Weidenhielm. As a result, Sectra can now offer surgeons real clinical value, increase effectiveness in healthcare and thereby contribute to better care for patients."

To date, Sectra IMA has been introduced for use on hip and spine patients in Sweden and the Netherlands. In Sweden, over 400 clinical examinations have been conducted.

"We are now working to expand the areas in which the service can be used, including support for analyzing knee implants, which is an important focus area for reducing the unnecessary suffering of patients," continues Olof Sandberg.

Watch a video and read more about Sectra IMA or visit one of our upcoming events to learn more.

About the Spine Technology Awards

The Spine Technology Awards recognize the best new spine technologies, engineering teams and inventors for 2021 and, in the process, reward excellence in innovation. The Spine Technology Awards are intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary and innovative spine surgery products and the engineering teams and inventors who create them.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/annual-spine-technology-awards-confirm-sectra-as-a-frontrunner-in-orthopaedics,c3423009

The following files are available for download: