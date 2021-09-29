WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, September 29
WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Purchase of Shares in Wincanton
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that Mihiri Jayaweera, a Non-executive Director of the Company, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £3.53 on 28 September 2021.
Following this notification, Ms Jayaweera has a beneficial holding of 8,000 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.006% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mihiri Jayaweera
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director / PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.53
|4,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 September 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
