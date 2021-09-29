WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that Mihiri Jayaweera, a Non-executive Director of the Company, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £3.53 on 28 September 2021.

Following this notification, Ms Jayaweera has a beneficial holding of 8,000 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.006% of the issued share capital of the Company.