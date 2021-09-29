- (PLX AI) - Hexagon is expected to announce ambitious new medium-term targets at its Capital Markets Day tomorrow, analysts said.
- • The company needs to reiterate its focus on both organic and acquired growth in order to sustain revenue growth momentum, analysts said
- • Hexagon may announce organic growth of mid- to high-single digits, up from 5% previously, and adjusted EBIT margin targets above 32%, DNB analysts said
- • Given the momentum in gross margins, structural costs savings and increasing software mix, the next logical step is EBIT margin targets of at least 30%, Bank of America analysts said
- • Hexagon's targets could be 5% organic growth, a 3-5% M&A contribution and continued EBIT margin improvement to 29-30% by 2025, Carnegie said
HEXAGON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de