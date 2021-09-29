A 605 kW array installed on the roof of the port's largest building helps prove the claim made by Stockholm Norvik that all of its structures are able to host rooftop solar.With the EU keen for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) to be part of its emission reduction plans, and with calls being made in some quarters for solar panels to be mandated on all new structures, an eco-friendly Swedish port has staked a claim to be a role model. The Stockholm Norvik port which entered service last year claims to run entirely on certified renewable energy and to have all its roofs constructed with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...