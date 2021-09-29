Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Dow Jones News
29.09.2021 | 12:43
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2021 / 11:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on the 29 September 2021 the Company was informed of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary and a PDMR to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with the balance of 5,431 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Sarah Miller, as set out below: 

Name     Status                     Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
 
Robin Miller PDMR  2018 Performance Share Plan (PSP) 10,649 24/09/2021 5,218       GBP17.138128

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name         Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/Status 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       financial 
 
a)      instrument, 
 
       type of instrument 
                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
                    Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and 
b)      Nature of the transaction national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the 
                    2018 Performance Share Plan). 
 
                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                    GBP17.138128               5,218 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
                    Aggregate             Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume    Price               Volume  Total 
 
       -Price          GBP17.138128             5,218   GBP89,426.75 
e)      Date of the transaction  24 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction XLON 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name         Sarah Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status     PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary 
b)      Initial notification/ Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       financial 
 
a)      instrument, 
 
       type of instrument 
                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
                    Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan by 
                    the General Counsel & Company Secretary. 
 
                    Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                    n/a                   5,431 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
                    Aggregate             Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume    Price               Volume  Total 
 
       -Price          n/a                5,431   n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction  24 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction n/a

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  123179 
EQS News ID:  1236768 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236768&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
