

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index increased to 100.1 in September from 99.2 in August.



Among components, the industrial confidence index rose to 0.7 in September from -1.0 in the prior month.



The morale index for the construction sector rose to -13.5 and those for retail trade declined to 25.7.



The services confidence indicator rose to 13.7 in September from 13.0 in the previous month.



The consumer confidence index wakened to -20.2 in September from -18.8 in the preceding month.



