Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has been granted orphan drug designation from the European Commission for TSHA-101, an AAV9-based bicistronic gene replacement therapy in development for GM2 gangliosidosis, also called Tay-Sachs or Sandhoff disease.

"GM2 gangliosidosis is a fatal neurodegenerative disease caused by deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme ß-hexosaminidase A, also known as Hex A. The prognosis is devastating, with infantile forms often leading to death within the first four years of life and juvenile onset patients rarely surviving beyond mid-teens," said Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development of Taysha. "Residual Hex A activity correlates with the severity of GM2, and based on our understanding of this correlation, small increases in Hex A activity are likely to lead to significant improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life. Based on dose-dependent improvements in survival in preclinical models, we are highly encouraged that our novel bicistronic gene therapy approach with TSHA-101 has the potential to be a life changing therapy for patients suffering from this rapidly progressive disorder with no current treatment options."

GM2 gangliosidosis is a rare and fatal monogenic lysosomal storage disorder that is part of a family of neurodegenerative genetic diseases that includes Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases. The disease is caused by defects in the HEXA or HEXB genes that encode the two subunits of the ß-hexosaminidase A (Hex A) enzyme. These genetic defects result in progressive dysfunction of the central nervous system. Residual Hex A enzyme activity determines the severity of the disease. The infantile form of the disease has an onset of symptoms usually before six months of age with residual Hex A enzyme activity of less than 0.1%. Juvenile onset occurs between 1.5 and five years of age with residual Hex A enzyme activity of approximately 0.5%. Early adult onset of the disease has residual Hex A enzyme activity of between 2% to 4%. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of the disease, and current treatment is limited to supportive care.

TSHA-101 is an investigational gene therapy that delivers the HEXA and HEXB genes that make up the ß-hexosaminidase A enzyme. The two genes are driven by a single promoter within the AAV9 bicistronic vector ensuring that the 2 sub-units of Hex A are produced in a one-to-one ratio within each cell, which is important to ensure efficient production of the transgene. TSHA-101 is the first and only bicistronic vector currently in clinical development and has been granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). TSHA-101 is administered intrathecally and is currently being evaluated in a single arm, open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of infants with GM2 gangliosidosis sponsored by Queen's University. Preliminary clinical safety and biomarker data are expected by year-end 2021.

The European Commission grants orphan drug designation for medicines being developed for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of treat life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions that affect fewer than five in 10,000 people in the European Union. Orphan designation in the European Union includes benefits such as protocol assistance, reduced regulatory fees and market exclusivity.

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team's proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform-an engine for potential new cures-with a goal of dramatically improving patients' lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

