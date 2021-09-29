Malone's appointment will drive strategic product innovation and fuel ongoing expansion for Egress, the leading provider of human layer security

Egress announced today that it has hired Steven Malone as its new VP of Product Management to spearhead the ongoing development of its industry-leading human layer security platform. Malone joins Egress from Mimecast, where he played a key role in delivering their email security product strategy and driving revenue growth during an eight-year tenure that saw them IPO in late 2015

Malone's appointment supports a year of rapid growth for Egress, which included the acquisition of Aquilai, the launch of its anti-phishing solution Egress Defend, and the opening of its first New York office to further boost its continued expansion in North America.

Working closely with Egress' Product Development and Operations teams, Malone will be responsible for spearheading product strategy and fostering continued innovation to fuel the company's future commercial growth.

Prior to Egress, Malone co-founded InfoSec Technologies in 2006, guiding the business to a successful private sale in 2012, before joining Mimecast in 2013, where he played a key role in determining their long-term product strategy.

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments: "Steven brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and will play a key role in driving product innovation as we continue to develop Egress as the market leader in intelligent email security. Steven's customer-centric mindset and product development experience will guide our technical vision as we continue to solve organizations' most complex security issue: insider risk."

Egress VP of Product Management Steven Malone comments: "I was immediately drawn by Egress' unique approach to mitigating insider risk for their customers and their vision for the future. Egress is fostering true innovation in intelligent human layer security, and I'm excited to work with the Egress leadership team to drive even greater success for the business as we enter our next phase of growth."

For additional information and interview requests, please contact PR@Egress.com

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the most complex cybersecurity challenge every organization faces: insider risk. We understand that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. To prevent these human-activated breaches, we have built the only Human Layer Security platform that defends against inbound and outbound threats. Using patented contextual machine learning we detect and prevent abnormal human behavior such as misdirected emails, data exfiltration, and targeted spear-phishing attacks.

Used by the world's biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005415/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Brackenbury

Public Relations Manager

Egress Software Technologies

Tel: +44 20 7624 8500