beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for Compensation Management in Q3 2021. Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes.

beqom provides the total rewards management platform for many of the world's largest and most innovative enterprises across industries, including PepsiCo, DHL, Golub Capital and JM Family. The solution can manage all compensation and related performance processes, including salary review, bonus plans, long term incentives, executive compensation, and sales commissions.

"We are thrilled to be selected by Constellation for their 'ShortList' of compensation management vendors," says Tanya Jansen, beqom CMO. "With the hundreds of solutions out there that manage various aspects of compensation, we appreciate that Constellation could cut through the noise and recognize that beqom is uniquely positioned as a dedicated, comprehensive compensation management platform."

The Constellation ShortList for Compensation Management notes that, "Because employee cost is the top cost category in almost all industries, enterprises need to raise the level of how they measure, plan and execute compensation management. The sad reality is that in many organizations, compensation decisions are made by people leaders using Microsoft Excel. With the war for talent raging and the next best (often also better paid) job waiting just around the corner, enterprises need to give people leaders better tools to make their compensation decisions more effective."

Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

"Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start."

For more information on beqom's Total Compensation Management solution, visit www.beqom.com.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005446/en/

Contacts:

Stanley Chang, stanley.chang@beqom.com