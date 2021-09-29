Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ChromoGenics AB is removed (504/21)

On March 10, 2021, the shares and warrants in ChromoGenics AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from TopRight Nordic Aktiebolag (publ) ("TopRight") to the holders of shares and warrants in the Company. On July 2, 2021, TopRight disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer and that TopRight had decided not to complete the offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares (CHRO, ISIN code SE0014730719, order book ID 135174) and warrants (CHRO TO3, ISIN code SE0015195367, order book ID 213442) in ChromoGenics AB shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB