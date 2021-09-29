Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 Ticker-Symbol: 384A 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
08:07 Uhr
0,698 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 13:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ChromoGenics AB is removed (504/21)

On March 10, 2021, the shares and warrants in ChromoGenics AB (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from
TopRight Nordic Aktiebolag (publ) ("TopRight") to the holders of shares and
warrants in the Company. 

On July 2, 2021, TopRight disclosed a press release with information on the
outcome of the public takeover offer and that TopRight had decided not to
complete the offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares (CHRO, ISIN code SE0014730719, order book ID 135174) and
warrants (CHRO TO3, ISIN code SE0015195367, order book ID 213442) in
ChromoGenics AB shall be removed. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
