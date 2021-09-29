Utility Therapeutics Ltd.: UTILITY Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the US development and commercialization of 2 European-approved antibiotics for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI), announced 3 data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek 2021, taking place virtually from September 29 - October 3, 2021.

UTILITY, along with its collaborators, will exhibit posters on:

The high activity of mecillinam against tested Enterobacterales urinary isolates, including resistant isolates that cause UTI in the USA.

Session Title: New Drug Development

Poster Title: "#1043 - Activity of Mecillinam Against Enterobacterales Isolates Collected From Patients With Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) in the USA During 2019"

Session ID: A6

Presenting Author: Stephen Hawser, PhD - CEO, IHMA Europe

The development of resistance to mecillinam remaining low, despite the rising number of UTIs and the increasing use of pivmecillinam for uUTI in Denmark, over the past decade.

Session Title: UTIs

Poster Title: "#1428 - Increased Consumption of Pivmecillinam in Primary Care for Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection (uUTI) Is Not Associated With Increased Resistance Rates"

Session ID: C11

Presenting Author: Anders Rhod Larsen, PhD - Head of Section, NRL AMR, Statens Serum Institut

How the application of the 2019 FDA guidance on developing drugs for uUTI may affect the perceived efficacy of antibiotics.

Session Title: UTIs

Poster Title: "#1433 - Impact of 2019 US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Guidance on Developing Drugs for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) on the Perceived Efficacy of Antibiotics for the Treatment of Uncomplicated UTI (uUTI)"

Session ID: C11

Presenting Author: Anne Santerre Henriksen, PhD - Acting EVP of Clinical Development, UTILITY therapeutics

About UTILITY therapeutics Ltd.

UTILITY has exclusive US commercial rights to 2 European-approved antibiotics, pivmecillinam and mecillinam, for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI). Pivmecillinam is an oral prodrug of mecillinam that is being developed for uncomplicated UTI (uUTI), and it has a unique mechanism of action for infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including extended-spectrum beta-lactamases. Mecillinam, an intravenous (IV) formulation, is being developed as a first-line therapy for complicated UTI (cUTI) in the hospital setting.

UTILITY has received the FDA's qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation for pivmecillinam for the treatment of uUTI, and IV mecillinam followed by oral pivmecillinam as step-down therapy for cUTI. This therapeutic regimen allows patients to complete their treatment outside of the hospital and reduces the economic burden of cUTI to both patients and payers. The FDA's QIDP designation is for antibacterial and antifungal drug candidates intended to treat serious or life-threatening infections, and it provides an additional 5 years of market exclusivity and potential Priority Review.

For additional information, please visit www.utilitytherapeutics.com.

Contact

Tom Hadley

President and Chief Commercial Officer

Tel: +1 (973) 224-7272

info@utilitytherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Utility Therapeutics Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666035/UTILITY-Therapeutics-to-Present-Data-at-IDWeek-2021