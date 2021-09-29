

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Wednesday, as a rally in treasury yields halted, helping lift investor sentiment.



U.S. treasury yields fell after an overnight surge on rising expectations for a faster rate hike by the Fed.



The Indian rupee recovered to 74.08 against the greenback, after touching 74.26, which was its lowest level since August 26. The pair had ended Tuesday's trading at 74.21. The rupee may locate resistance around the 72.00 region.



